'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
MDC secretary general Chalton Hwende said their party legislators have made it clear that they will withdraw their participation in parliamentary activities.


"Our MPs are clear they are with the suffering and toiling Zimbabweans who voted the MDC Alliance left by @nelsonchamisa.They will not sellout and contaminate the people's vote and mandate by siding with Zanu PF &Mwonzora Charlatans like @energymutodi must shut up," Hwende said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has alleged that about 40 MDC Members of Parliament have refused to accept the accept a directive by the Party Standing committee to withdraw their participation in parliamentary activities.

Said Mutodi, "Commotion in MDC-Alliance as over 40 MDCT legislators disagree with decision to withdraw from Parliament. Chamisa also faces arrest for misappropriating party funds.'

Source - Byo24news

