Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
BINDURA Nickel Corporation (BNC) has donated building materials worth $400 000 to Mashonaland Central provincial Covid-19 taskforce.


Speaking at the handover of the Donation at Bindura isolation centre in Chipadze last week BNC managing Director Batsirai Manhando the donation is part of their social responsibility.

"Covid-19 pandemic has caused a turmoil globally and we are obligated to assist the community when there is need hence we have mobilized building materials for our isolation centre here in Bindura,"Manhando said.

The minister of state for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga said  the business community has responded well in assisting in the building of isolation centres.

"The business community has responded very well to the call for assistance in the fight against Covid-19, l however urge you not to wait for national disasters but always be prepared in our disaster response mechanism," Mavhunga said.

Meanwhile, the province is yet to record a Covid-19 case while the nation has recorded 40 cases from  different provinces with four fatalities.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days