RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is offering a reward to anyone who will help locate a man captured in a video circulating on social media on Monday counting new $5 notes.

In a statement, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said a financial reward for the information leading to the positive identification of the man was on offer but did not state the amount.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in collaboration with the Financial intelligence Unit of Zimbabwe (FIU) is keen to interview the man to establish the circumstances under which he came to be in possession of the cash," said Dr Mangudya.

"The Bank is offering a financial reward to the first person who will provide information leading to the positive identification and location of the man in the video. The man is also called to come forward and present himself to the FIU to assist with investigations."

In the video which has been circulating since Monday on social media platforms, the man is seen sitting in a vehicle bragging and showing off brand new $5 notes. The bank said anyone with information can contact the bank.

"Anyone with such information can contact Tichafa Chigaba on 0772 207 310 in strict confidence or in person to the FIU offices at 4th floor, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, 80 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare," added Dr Mangudya.

It is not the first time that the RBZ has been forced to take action after social media pictures and videos circulated showing people with wads of new bank notes.

In November last year, the apex bank was forced to investigate two local banks after pictures circulated on social media showing two clients with wads of bank notes and a bucketful of coins which were allegedly being channelled to the black market.



Source - chronicle

