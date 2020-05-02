Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO now has five ventilators; three portable ones at Ekusileni Medical Centre and two to be mounted at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital to be used by Covid-19 patients.

Ventilators are needed by critical Covid-19 patients or patients suffering from other ailments struggling to breathe needing intensive care. All the five ventilators were donated by well-wishers.

At Ekusileni, the donation was made to 'I-am-4-Bulawayo-Fighting Covid-19' by Alliance Health while various companies and organisations also brought in an assortment of donations including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), computers, food and linen on Wednesday.

Q-rent, a company specialising in leasing computers donated three computers to the hospital for data capture, while Rainbow Tourism Group donated 300 pillows and pillow cases. Bulawayo Events Corner, a grouping of events companies, donated twenty bags of 10kg mealie meal while E-Pap Zimbabwe donated instant fortified cereal.

Tassburg donated PPE for hospital staff. The donations were received by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube.

"I feel encouraged to be leading such a city with the kind of people that we have. It's consoling to know that we have people all around who are taking it upon themselves to ensure that our systems are up and running and to complement Government efforts. This spirit must prevail even beyond Covid-19 and those that have donated, no matter how big or small the donations, have all made a difference," said the Minister.

"Government cannot walk the journey alone. Government leads and through the support of its people, greater strides are taken leading to greater achievements. Things are shaping up and we want to see this hospital opening its doors to the people soon."

In a statement, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Senior Public Relations Officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said two other donated ventilators are to be installed at Thorngrove once renovations at the hospital are complete.

"The city has received two ventilators and a solar system for the isolation ward, solar panels, inverter batteries and solar geysers, which are to be installed when renovations are complete. An autoclave has been bought," she said.

She could not immediately name the donor who brought the ventilators to Thorngrove. The National University of Science and technology (NUST) has fixed one ventilator at the United Bulawayo Hospitals but it has to be certified safe for usage by medical professionals.

After independent verification, the university is ready to restore seven others that have not been working for a long time.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

52 mins ago | 154 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

53 mins ago | 103 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

53 mins ago | 76 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

54 mins ago | 148 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

54 mins ago | 72 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

55 mins ago | 102 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

55 mins ago | 26 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

56 mins ago | 34 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

1 hr ago | 23 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

1 hr ago | 27 Views

52 arrested over masks

1 hr ago | 25 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

5 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

7 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

8 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2292 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

9 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

9 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

9 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

9 hrs ago | 574 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

11 hrs ago | 2350 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

11 hrs ago | 5804 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3244 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4645 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days