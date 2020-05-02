Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A TAXI driver from Victoria Falls who fled to Botswana after being sentenced to one year imprisonment for draining fuel from two vehicles to refuel his taxi, was arrested soon after release from a local quarantine centre.

Prosper Dziwanyika (32) of 4460 Chinotimba was arrested on Saturday soon after his release from Mosi-oa-Tunya High School quarantine centre where he had been isolated for 21 days following his deportation with other returning citizens.

Dziwanyika fled to Botswana in February this year after being sentenced to 12 months for a case of malicious damage to property and another of theft on January 24. The court suspended three months from the total sentence on condition he did not commit similar offences within five years.

A further seven months was suspended on condition that he performed 245 hours of community service at ZRP Victoria Falls Canine Section which he started on January 27.

The other two months had been suspended on condition that Dziwanyika restituted nearly $2 000 to the complainant Mr Lovemore Ndlovu.

The restitution was the cost of two petrol pipes he cut from two vehicles and was to be paid before January 31. Dziwanyika fled to Botswana before completing the community service or paying the restitution.

He was one of the Zimbabweans who were deported from Botswana early last month and quarantined in Victoria Falls.

Dziwanyika appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa for default inquiry. The magistrate brought into effect the whole sentence of 12 months after the court established that he had willfully defaulted both community service and restitution. The court was told that Dziwanyika last performed community service on February 4.

"I went to Botswana in April after asking for time to go and bury my grandmother," said Dziwanyika when asked why he defaulted.

Prosecuting, Mr Jacob Kuzipa said Dziwanyika cut fuel pipes from Mr Ndlovu's two vehicles and drained 40 litres of petrol on January 14. The vehicles were parked in front of Mr Ndlovu's house.

"The complainant discovered the offence next day and reported the matter to the police. Investigations led to the arrest of the Dziwanyika and recovery of 20 litres which was in the taxi he was driving," said the source.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

50 mins ago | 145 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

51 mins ago | 96 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

51 mins ago | 66 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

52 mins ago | 137 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

52 mins ago | 67 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

52 mins ago | 57 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

53 mins ago | 96 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

53 mins ago | 26 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

54 mins ago | 34 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

55 mins ago | 31 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

57 mins ago | 15 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

57 mins ago | 19 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

58 mins ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

1 hr ago | 27 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

1 hr ago | 24 Views

52 arrested over masks

1 hr ago | 23 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

1 hr ago | 173 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

5 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

7 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

8 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2291 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

9 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

9 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

9 hrs ago | 1623 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

9 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

9 hrs ago | 712 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

9 hrs ago | 574 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

11 hrs ago | 2350 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

11 hrs ago | 5803 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4645 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days