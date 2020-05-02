Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

VETERAN author Barbara Makhalisa has attributed her success to the value her father and grandfather placed on educating the girl child at a time when doing so was unheard of because of prevailing patriarchal notions that valued only the education of the boy child.Makhalisa told NewsDay Life & Style that she has managed to weather the storms, becoming one of the country's top publishers.Makhalisa, a writer, editor and publisher is one of the earliest female writers whose works were published in Zimbabwe at a time when patriarch was more entrenched."Patriarchy was the order of the day. But, I wrote. I was shocked to hear what some of the husbands did to their wives' manuscripts when we shared information and encouraged one an-other at Zimbabwe Women Writers in the early 1990s, and the threats. I had a good husband who supported what I did, and still does," she said.Makhalisa said she grew up in a space where her family valued girl child education and they supported her work."My father and grandpa Makhalisa Moyo were proud of my works. I grew up in a space where grandpa Makhalisa educated his four girls, my aunties, in the 1940s, when many girls were married off without education," she said."Many men educated mainly boys, in the belief that girls would marry and not support them. Two aunties were teachers and two were nurses. So, patriarchy really did not faze me."A bookworm, Makhalisa said she loved reading books and admired the work of pioneering writers such as Ndabezinhle Sigogo, Lassie Ndondo and Isaac Mpofu."It was an amaz-ing discovery that there were novels in my own language. That was enough to stir up my passion for writing," she recalled.She then wrote her first novel, Qilindini, and it won the first prize at a Ndebele novel writ-ing contest in the early 1970s.