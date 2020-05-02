Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare moots salary cuts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DYNAMOS are contemplating cutting players' salaries in an effort to remain afloat if the local soccer season does not start in the "next few months" following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier Soccer League was supposed to start in March, but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With lockdown restrictions having been eased, Zifa has tentatively targeted August or September as the period for the start of various leagues.

For Dynamos, if the threat of the virus does not recede anytime soon and they cannot get back to playing football, drastic measures will have to be hard hit.

The club is one of the few local teams that have managed to continue paying full salaries with the support of their sponsor Gold Leaf Tobacco.

"We have been paying full salaries and we are lucky that we have got a sponsor," Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said.

"Our sponsors are still supporting us to the extent that we have been able to pay full salaries to date. But going into the future, we don't know how long this pandemic is going to take. Obviously, if it goes for a very long time, it will have serious implications on everyone because if business is affected severely and if it is not generating the right levels of revenue and in- come, we cannot expect it to support full salaries. Salaries come from production and if that is not happening, drastic action will be taken," he added.

"One of our major streams of income is gate takings, so if games are not taking place it becomes a problem. We have other streams of revenue which we anticipate will be very active this year including replica sales. We have already brought in some replicas through our sponsor."

While the domestic league is now likely to start in August in the event that the threat of coronavirus is curtailed, the issue of player contracts is also giving the Dynamos chairman a headache.

Dynamos have players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the year, and they also signed one-year contracts with King Nadolo, Godknows Murwira and Jeansmith Mutudza on loan from other clubs.

"We have a complicated situation and we don't know when the pandemic is going to end and when we are going to start the season. There are consultations which are taking place, but everything shall be guided by Fifa. I understand already there are some discussions which are taking place at that level.

"There are various proposals which are being put forward, but locally we are yet to discuss and come up with a position. But whatever position we are going to adopt will be guided by what would have come from Fifa," Mupfurutsa said.

Source - newsday

