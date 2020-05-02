Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
RESIDENTS of Bulawayo's Nkulumane high-density suburb have reportedly not been receiving bowser water deliveries from the city council since the 120-hour water-rationing schedule came into force three days ago.

Council pledged to deliver water to residents when it implemented the water-rationing schedule to ease the crisis in the city.

The city recently implemented a 120-hour water-rationing programme due to low levels at supply dams caused by consecutive droughts in catchment areas and challenges in balancing its raw and clean water reservoirs at the Criterion water treatment plant.

Yesterday, residents at a meeting in Nkulumane said they had not received deliveries for three consecutive days.

Former Nkulumane Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Paul

Ngwenya said: "I contacted the city council three days ago requesting for a bowser to bring water for the residents in ward 20 and they told me that they would come. People were now causing chaos at my gate requesting for water."

He said there were no boreholes in Nkulumane.

"We, Nkulumane residents, are requesting that since the council is failing to bring in water bowser to assist us can they at least drill boreholes for us. What we do not understand is that they had promised us bowsers now that they had expanded the water shedding days to five as a way to conserving water," Ngwenya said.

He said hygiene was being compromised and feared a coronavirus outbreak in the area as residents could not access water for handwashing.

"To make matters worse, we have been visited by the COVID-19. Our fear is that if it attacks our ward (20), all of us may perish. We need water to make sure that we follow the mitigatory measures as a way of curbing this deadly disease," Ngwenya said.

Residents said council service delivery was questionable and said the elected councillors had failed to represent their interests since there was no infrastructural development in the ward.

Ngwenya also urged council to recruit locally so as to empower community members and youths most of whom are jobless.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said: "Bowsers are only sent to the areas when their water-shedding period has lapsed. However, some residents are still not receiving tap water — mainly houses which are affected by such disruptions are on high grounds. I advise the affected residents to report the problem to their councillor for assistance."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

50 secs ago | 0 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

7 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

9 mins ago | 6 Views

52 arrested over masks

9 mins ago | 5 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

32 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

35 mins ago | 86 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

4 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

6 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

7 hrs ago | 1480 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

7 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2268 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

8 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

8 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

8 hrs ago | 1595 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

8 hrs ago | 1362 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

9 hrs ago | 568 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

10 hrs ago | 2331 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

10 hrs ago | 5780 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

10 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3219 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

13 hrs ago | 697 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

13 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

13 hrs ago | 937 Views

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

13 hrs ago | 512 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

13 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

'MDC-T must be a party of rules'

13 hrs ago | 830 Views

Employers given 14 days to have workers tested

13 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days