Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
DOUGLAS Mwonzora, who recently defected to Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T following the March 31 Supreme Court ruling, has reinstated Victoria Falls mayor, Somvelo Dlamini, who was expelled by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance for allegedly defying party directives not stand as a candidate for the resort town's mayoral position.

Dlamini resumed his duties at the helm of the resort town's council on Wednesday.

He was expelled by MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende two months ago accused of defying the party directive to step down as mayor.

The party had opted for ward 2 and 3 councillors Margaret Valley and Ephias Mambume as mayor and deputy, respectively.

However, Dhlamini continued with his duties against the party's directive, leading in Hwende expelling him from the party.

Dlamini then approached the High Court challenging his expulsion and the matter is still pending.

However, his return was on the strength of the reversal of all suspensions and expulsions by Mwonzora after the Supreme Court judgment last month, which said Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

Dlamini yesterday confirmed the new development.

"I am back at work on the strength of a letter written to the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo) by the secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora in line with the Supreme Court judgment, and requested all suspended and fired mayors to be reinstated, including the mayor of Victoria Falls. It was not on the strength of my High Court challenge," he said.

Dhlamini urged fellow councillors and residents to work together to develop Victoria Falls.

Hwende was not reachable for comment yesterday.

However, Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda reiterated deputy chairperson Job Sikhala's sentiments, that the new developments in the opposition were Zanu PF shenanigans.

"The vice-chair (Sikhala) said Mwonzora has been expelled from the party and how could he write to the minister to that effect? There is nothing like that. These are Zanu PF shenanigans and we are not taking them lightly," Sibanda said.

Dlamini together with Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya and their Masvingo counterpart Collins Maboke were fired by MDC Alliance for defying party directives.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

8 mins ago | 8 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

9 mins ago | 6 Views

52 arrested over masks

10 mins ago | 5 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

32 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

36 mins ago | 91 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

4 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

6 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

7 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2269 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

8 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

8 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

8 hrs ago | 3907 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

8 hrs ago | 1595 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

8 hrs ago | 1363 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

9 hrs ago | 568 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

10 hrs ago | 2331 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

10 hrs ago | 5780 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

10 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3219 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

13 hrs ago | 697 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

13 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

13 hrs ago | 937 Views

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

13 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

13 hrs ago | 724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days