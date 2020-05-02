Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

News / National

by Staff reporter

DOUGLAS Mwonzora, who recently defected to Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T following the March 31 Supreme Court ruling, has reinstated Victoria Falls mayor, Somvelo Dlamini, who was expelled by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance for allegedly defying party directives not stand as a candidate for the resort town's mayoral position.Dlamini resumed his duties at the helm of the resort town's council on Wednesday.He was expelled by MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende two months ago accused of defying the party directive to step down as mayor.The party had opted for ward 2 and 3 councillors Margaret Valley and Ephias Mambume as mayor and deputy, respectively.However, Dhlamini continued with his duties against the party's directive, leading in Hwende expelling him from the party.Dlamini then approached the High Court challenging his expulsion and the matter is still pending.However, his return was on the strength of the reversal of all suspensions and expulsions by Mwonzora after the Supreme Court judgment last month, which said Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.Dlamini yesterday confirmed the new development."I am back at work on the strength of a letter written to the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo) by the secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora in line with the Supreme Court judgment, and requested all suspended and fired mayors to be reinstated, including the mayor of Victoria Falls. It was not on the strength of my High Court challenge," he said.Dhlamini urged fellow councillors and residents to work together to develop Victoria Falls.Hwende was not reachable for comment yesterday.However, Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda reiterated deputy chairperson Job Sikhala's sentiments, that the new developments in the opposition were Zanu PF shenanigans."The vice-chair (Sikhala) said Mwonzora has been expelled from the party and how could he write to the minister to that effect? There is nothing like that. These are Zanu PF shenanigans and we are not taking them lightly," Sibanda said.Dlamini together with Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya and their Masvingo counterpart Collins Maboke were fired by MDC Alliance for defying party directives.