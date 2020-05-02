Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's controversial 'baker' buy state owned Zimglass

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 secs ago | Views
The name Douglas Kwande has, in the past months, been associated with a controversial picture of him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa seated inside a car with bread awkwardly placed between them.

Today Kwande is known for another matter. His company Brainman Investments, has acquired Zimbabwe Glass Holdings (Zimglass) for US$22 million in what the state-owned paper Herald called a development likely to pave way for the revival of the country's sole glass manufacturer.

Zimglass was owned by state-owned Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe, which is in the processing of restructuring some of its subsidiaries and associate firms.

Herald interviewed Zimglass liquidator one Winseley Militala who was quoted saying, "The deal is sealed. The money has been paid and we are now working on paying off all creditors."

In August 2019 Kwande was fingered by Zimmorning Post as part of the lot alleged to be behind illegal mining operations at Gaika which claimed the gold was destined for the First Family.

The online publication said some of the artisanal miners who spoke to them during the illegal operations era at Gaika absolved Mnangagwa and revealed that they declared half of the loot to senior party officials, implicating former Mbizo MP Vongai Mupereri and  Kwande.

"After mining gold, we take at least 50% and the other 50%  goes to meet other expenses and it also pays a token to senior party leaders like Kwande and Mupereri. These chefs own big gold mills where we take the gold. They said they are representing the president but we later realized that all lies," The paper quoted the miners.

Speaking to this publication, Political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said the opposition MDC was reneging from its duty of holding state institutions liable over the decision to award the contract to controversial individuals.

"The opposition MDC is proving to be a dumb and castrated lot when it comes tom playing their role in parliament," Mazhandu said. "The state is parceling such powerful companies to their friends and the opposition in parliament is silent. It boggles my mind why the opposition party is busy chasing shadows and fighting over useless things instead of delivering on its mandate to ensure there is rule of law in the country. I wonder how many decisions are being made by the state under the cover of darkness when the opposition is chasing its tail engaging in cat and mouse chase with its members."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

9 hrs ago | 5853 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

9 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

9 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

9 hrs ago | 6375 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

9 hrs ago | 2579 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

9 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

9 hrs ago | 3601 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

9 hrs ago | 653 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

9 hrs ago | 683 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

9 hrs ago | 387 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

10 hrs ago | 434 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

10 hrs ago | 933 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

52 arrested over masks

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

12 hrs ago | 635 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

13 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

13 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

15 hrs ago | 4193 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

17 hrs ago | 1677 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2682 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

17 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

17 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

17 hrs ago | 4975 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

17 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

17 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

17 hrs ago | 2571 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

17 hrs ago | 959 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

18 hrs ago | 807 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

18 hrs ago | 654 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

19 hrs ago | 2629 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

20 hrs ago | 6238 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

20 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3594 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

23 hrs ago | 744 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days