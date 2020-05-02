Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala claims Mwonzora has information on Susan Tsvangirai's death

by Stephen Jakes
12 secs ago
As the political game in the MDC  becomes dirtier, MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala has made sensational claims that Gouglas Mwonzora  has the information of the death of late leaders Morgan Tsvangirai's wife Susan.

The developments come after Mwonzora wrote a recall letter top parliament recalling g four MDC Alliance claiming they are MDC T legislators. The letter was considered by both speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda and Senate President Marbel Chinomona.

In His tweet after the recall of the MPs, Sikhala said Mwonzora has information on the death of Susan.

"Undercover @DMwonzora knows &has info on Mai Susan Tsvangirai's accident which led 2her death .Dogg knows bout M. R. Tsvangirai cause of cancer which led to M.T's death," he twitted.

"Dogg knows &has info on what caused the accident which led 2the death of Tsvangirai's daughter Vimbai."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days