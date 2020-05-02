Latest News Editor's Choice


Residents need to observe social distancing

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago | Views
The civic organisations have advised the residents to observe social distancing put on masks all the time the go into public places, wash their hands with soap in running and only  go out if it's necessary.

His calls came amid revelations people were ignoring most of the safety regulations given by the World health Organisation and government in efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association Chairman Ambrose Sibindi said its observed that the CBD is now very live and crowds of people are flooding the city and they seem not to care about observing social distance which behavior  is posing a serious threat to the spread of covid 19.

"The govt also need to ascertain  that operating cos  employees are protected by having adequate PPE and also workers must demand PPE from employers rather than risking their lives," he said.

This Constitution leader Abigail Mupambi said Level two has too much relaxation and it's pausing a serious risk on the spread of COVID-19 .

"Let the public know this relaxation of systems at level 2 doesn't mean Covid threat is now low instead the risk is now higher considering the level of ignorance resembled by various sectors of our community," she said.

"People must continue to observe all the set guidelines and government must intensify it's efforts in curbing this pandemic."

Human Rights activist Effie Ncube said people should not think that the risk of being infected with Covid-19 is lesser today than it has been in the past.

"Therefore people should continue to exercise extreme caution and frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizer,  cough or sneeze into a flexed elbow or a disposable tissue, always wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing, and stay home unless they have to leave home for some essential business," he said.

"This is an extremely infectious pandemic that requires extreme vigilance."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days