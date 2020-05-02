PHOTOS: Mnangagwa holds online meeting with Ramaphosa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday, held a follow-up Virtual Summit of Select SADC countries, chaired by South Africa's President Ramaphosa.According to Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba the virtual Summit is meant to enable neighbouring or geographically contiguous States to share experiences in fighting Coronavirus global pandemic. Zimbabwe has recorded 34 cases and suffered 4 deaths since the outbreak and has gone for a full week without new cases, pointing to effective interventions."The President highlighted measures Zimbabwe has taken to contain the pandemic," Charamba said. "Further, the President urged his colleagues in the region to exhaust consular services offered by reciprocal diplomatic missions before resorting to expulsions or deportations of each other's citizens. The President thanked the world community for calling for an end to illegal sanctions whose impact has been compounded by repeated droughts and a Cyclone."The President urged his peers to think beyond the Covid-19 Pandemic by focusing on sub-regional recovery. He suggested consultations at the level of ministers of Industries and Central Bank Governors."