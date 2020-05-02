Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ISIS CA captured multiple weapons from the Moz. Army in #Macomia #Mozambique, including 2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads, 11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines], Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags), 4x W97 82/1mm mortar shells, W87 mortar, RGD-5F-1 pattern nades.



Reasonably significant pic.twitter.com/1S2HNf1rDK— Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) May 6, 2020

Islamic insurgents are reported to have recently disarmed the Mozambican army after a battle in Macomia District.The troubled Macomia is a district of Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique. It covers 4,252 km² with 91,033 inhabitantsAccording to Independent Arms Researcher Calibre Obscura the insurgents captured the following weapons:2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines]Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags)4x W97 82/1mm mortar shellsW87 mortar,RGD-5 and F-1 pattern nadesA few months ago reports from the eastern neighbouring country indicated that contract killers led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke shot down a helicopter belonging to the rebels.Mnangagwa recently made a snap visit to Mozambique to get a brief on the grave situation taking place.