Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists
1 hr ago | Views
Islamic insurgents are reported to have recently disarmed the Mozambican army after a battle in Macomia District.
The troubled Macomia is a district of Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique. It covers 4,252 km² with 91,033 inhabitants
According to Independent Arms Researcher Calibre Obscura the insurgents captured the following weapons:
2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads
11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines]
Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags)
4x W97 82/1mm mortar shells
W87 mortar,
RGD-5 and F-1 pattern nades
A few months ago reports from the eastern neighbouring country indicated that contract killers led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke shot down a helicopter belonging to the rebels.
Mnangagwa recently made a snap visit to Mozambique to get a brief on the grave situation taking place.
ISIS CA captured multiple weapons from the Moz. Army in #Macomia #Mozambique, including 2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads, 11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines], Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags), 4x W97 82/1mm mortar shells, W87 mortar, RGD-5F-1 pattern nades.Reasonably significant pic.twitter.com/1S2HNf1rDK— Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) May 6, 2020
Source - Byo24News