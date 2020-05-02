Latest News Editor's Choice


Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists

by Mandla Ndlovu
Islamic insurgents are reported to have recently disarmed the Mozambican army after a battle in Macomia District.

The troubled Macomia  is a district of Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique. It covers 4,252 km² with 91,033 inhabitants

According to Independent Arms Researcher Calibre Obscura the insurgents captured the following weapons:

2x DZP1C-40 RPG warheads
11x AKM/Type 56 [48+ AK magazines]
Chinese T56-pattern RPD [2x Drum mags)
4x W97 82/1mm mortar shells
W87 mortar,
RGD-5 and F-1 pattern nades

A few months ago reports from the eastern neighbouring country indicated that contract killers led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke shot down a helicopter belonging to the rebels.

Mnangagwa recently made a snap visit to Mozambique to get a brief on the grave situation taking place.





Source - Byo24News

