Thokozani Khupe's MPs face legal headache

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of Parliament belonging to Thokoni Khupe led smaller faction of the MDC risk being expelled from parliament if the cross floors, Professor Jonathan Moyo says.Moyo was commenting on the letter written by Khupe, Moyo said, "Dr Thokozani Khupe says the Supreme Court judgment automatically dissolved her MDC-T and made her two MPs members of a "United MDC-T". No such party contested the 2018 elections or exists in Zim. It's illegal for P. Misihairabwi-Mushonga & E. Mangena to cross the floor."In her letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Khupe said the Supreme Court ruling of 30 March nullified the two congresses held by the two camps that emerged following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.Khupe added that her two legislators Mushonga and Mangena have now become part of the United MDC-T which she leads as the Acting President.