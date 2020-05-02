Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Embattled MDC leader Elias Mudzuri refused to be expelled from the opposition MDC calling MDC Alliance a non existent political party.

Acting national chairperson for MDC Alliance Jacob Sikhala yesterday confirmed the expulsion of Mudzuri and two other senior leaders Morgan Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora.Sikhala's party was responding to the expulsion of their four legislators by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC.Mudzuri took his refusal to Twitter saying, "How can l be fired from Parliament by a non - existent political party?Ncube fired Tsvangirai (2005) but the party remained Biti (2014) did the same but left the party intact Today (2020) Sikhala fires us but still the party shall remain Let's go for the Extraordinary Congress."Meanwhile, the fight continues between the Nelson Chamisa led political party and the Khupe led party .