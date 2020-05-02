Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 secs ago | Views
South Afrrica's Reverend Frank Chikane has courted is back in the public limelight after President Jacob Zuma family accused him of tempering with a suicide note that was left by the late Zuma's wife Kate Mantsho Zuma.

Chikane has denied the allegations.

"As a matter of respect 4 Mama Cde Kate Mantsho Zuma I have decided not to respond to falsehoods about the suicide note. Cde Jacob Zuma should take responsibility to correct his son bcse he knows the truth. I hope he has done so, or will still do it!"Chikane says. "Am no more surprised that there are people who hear something about u & pass judgement without establishing the facts. Those who care to know the truth should read the inquest doc(s) & my speech at Mama Kate's funeral, or just Google 'Kate Mantsho's death!"

Jacob Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma says, "My mother left a suicide note in 2000. My brother had it in his hand. A little tug of war occurs between him and a Cde. Note taken by the Cde. Note returned 3 days later. What happened with that letter in those 3 days? Maybe a copy was made?"

A new show called Zooming with Zumas shows Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma discussing Zuma's alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane's mother Kate as well as that of one of Zuma's sons and the alleged poisoning of deputy president David Mabuza

Kate died on December 8 2000, at the age of 44.

"She didn't pass away, she didn't die, she committed suicide," Duduzane says in the clip.

"It was late morning. I was minding my own business ... One of the staff members came running frantically to get my attention ... I got to your room, and obviously, you were not there ... They brought me to the room and said, 'Look brace yourself, something is going on here.'

"When I got into the room, and when I looked to the right, mom was laying on the bed, she was non-responsive, frothing at the mouth. I don't think people were aware of what was going on."

Duduzane says he found a note his mother had left in the walk-in-closet.

He asserted that some of the content of the suicide note was "leaked" to the media.

"Reverend Frank Chikane walked in, I'm not sure if you remember. He must have been minister in the presidency. He walked in and obviously he is known to the family ... I remember he grabbed my shoulder and  like 'Yo, chill, you'll be fine, we're dealing with the situation.'

"I'm confused, as any youngster would be, and I remember he took the note, we almost had a little arm-wrestle match for the note. The last time I saw that note was when he took it from my hands.

"This is something that, till today, feels like yesterday. It's traumatic and over time, we all deal with things differently," Duduzane said.

"I guess I wanted to convey that experience from my side. Which I've never conveyed to you ... We're cool, we're in a good place. I've dealt with the tragedy."




Source - Byo24News

