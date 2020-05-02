Mzembi party crumbles

News / National

by Staff reporter

EVEN before it has been launched, a political party associated with former Cabinet minister Walter Mzembi, has hit turbulent waters with resignations, expulsions and counter-expulsions ripping it apart.Members of the People's Party, formed barely three months ago with the aim of morphing into a formidable opposition movement, were stunned on Wednesday when Mzembi and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa, a former government deputy minister, resigned.In a letter to the party's secretary-general, Lloyd Msipa, Mzembi and Gandawa said they were stepping aside to give others a chance."Having failed to resolve internal contradictions that have recently bedevilled the People's Party, we have reached a decision together with my deputy … Gandawa, to step down from our positions in the interests of the party."The party was started with the sole objective of facilitating democratic change in Zimbabwe and that sacrosanct goal remains bigger than any individual, including those occupying the presidency."In that vein, we have decided to hand over control of the party to secretary-general Lloyd Msipa," read the letter that was co-signed by Mzembi and Gandawa.Msipa yesterday acknowledged Mzembi and Gandawa's resignations."… Mzembi and Gandawa tendered their resignations from the People's Party. As a party, we are sad to see them go."Going forward, the people's project will restructure and move forward. We will always be grateful to them as founding fathers," said Msipa.