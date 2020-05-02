Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIREBRAND politician Job Sikhala yesterday threatened to cause mayhem in the country following the recall of four MDC legislators from Parliament earlier this week - which he alleged was a ploy by Zanu-PF to cripple the country's main opposition, the Daily News reports.At the same time, the Zengeza West legislator - who is popularly known as "Wiwa" - also gave notice that MDC Alliance legislators would be "disengaging" from Parliament, to consult with their supporters on the way forward, following this week's dramatic events.Addressing the media in Harare, where Sikhala announced the "disengagement" move, he said they were going to take President Emmerson Mnangagwa head-on for "destabilising and treating the opposition like terrorists"."We are going to deal with him (Mnangagwa) and this is not an empty threat. Do I look like somebody who is joking?"Look at my face and tell me that I'm joking. Do you think I can leave my wife and son home to come here and make empty threats?"I know what will happen when we decide to cause pandemonium in the country," the combative firebrand lawyer-cum-politician said."You have been clamouring for this and we are now going to give it to you in abundance. Watch the space," he warned further.Sikhala also said Nelson Chamisa and his close allies were convinced that Mnangagwa had not forgiven the youthful politician for declining to recognise his leadership after the hotly-disputed 2018 presidential election.He also claimed that there was a "perverse and insidious attempt" by Zanu-PF and its proxies to "dismember the MDC Alliance by executing a coup" against its elected leadership "under the guise of implementing the equally insidious" judgment of the Supreme Court which allegedly sought to "foist Zanu-PF proxies" as leaders of the main opposition.This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, sanctioned the expulsion of four pro-Chamisa legislators on Tuesday - namely Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (proportional representative), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura) and Midlands senator Lilian Timveos - on the basis that the quartet had ceased to be members of the MDC-T which was formerly led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.This, in turn, followed a recent Supreme Court ruling which annulled Chamisa's MDC presidency and also directed that Thokozani Khupe convenes within three months an extraordinary congress - using 2014 structures - to elect a new party leader.And the Khupe-led group, which has been given wings by the Supreme Court judgment, this week further moved to enlist the services of police to occupy the iconic Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House - formerly known as Harvest House.Sikhala alleged that all the MDC events of the past few weeks had "Mnangagwa's and Zanu-PF footprints" all over them - as part of a "grand scheme to dislodge Chamisa" from the helm of the country's biggest opposition party.As a result, and in response to Tuesday's recall of the four MPs, he said, they were disengaging from Parliament "with immediate effect"."The MDC Alliance parliamentary caucus shall forthwith suspend its participation in all parliamentary processes, programmes and activities pending the party's consultations with its structures and a final resolution of the national council on the way forward, given Zanu-PF's insidious attempted coup against the elected and legitimate leadership of the MDC Alliance."The MDC Alliance shall forthwith disengage from all platforms in which the party has to interact with Zanu-PF," Sikhala said."The Standing Committee maintains the truism that only the MDC Alliance has the power and authority to recall MPs elected under its ticket."The Standing Committee resolved to urgently consult the structures of the party at provincial and constituency levels through the national executive committee and the national council on appropriate responses to the attempts to dismember the party by staging a coup against its elected leadership."The MDC Alliance will not allow Zanu-PF to hold a congress under the name of the MDC. Zanu-PF cannot write another political party's constitution and hold a congress under its name," Sikhala charged further.All this comes after the Supreme Court upheld last year's ruling by the High Court which said Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the MDC violated the opposition party's constitution and was, therefore, null and void.In the judgment handed down by Supreme Court judges Paddington Garwe, Bharat Patel and Antoinette Guvava, Chamisa's elevation to the MDC's presidency was thus declared unconstitutional.The ruling also automatically re-instated former MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, and ex-chairperson Morgen Komichi - who both lost their positions at the party's chaotic congress in Gweru last May - to their positions.The High Court ruling followed a court application by MDC member Elias Mashavira, who challenged Chamisa's ascendancy to the party's leadership, which he said had happened in violation of its constitution.When Tsvangirai died last year, Chamisa was accused of having allegedly used under-handed methods to torpedo the ambitions of Elias Mudzuri and Khupe.A titanic leadership battle subsequently ensued, which eventually led to Khupe forming a breakaway faction - which went on to perform dismally in the 2018 elections.