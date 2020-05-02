Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police have arrested a witchdoctor who raped his clients who had gone for consultations.ZRP issued a statement on Friday saying they are, "warning traditional healers not to take advantage of their clients when approached for help. This follows the rape of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who visited a traditional healer in Insuza on 27/4/20."The matter was reported to police after the woman confided in her employer. Investigations have since been instituted."In an unrelated incident, one Arnold Kuzakwenhamo (33) was arrested for theft from a motor vehicle on Bulawayo, after he stole a handbag from a parked Nissan Tilda and jumped into a Mazda Familiar getaway car.The complainant noticed the incident from a distance and a chase ensued leading to the suspect jumping off a moving car. The suspect sustained injuries on both legs and all stolen property was recovered.