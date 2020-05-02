News / National
Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman
Police have arrested a witchdoctor who raped his clients who had gone for consultations.
ZRP issued a statement on Friday saying they are, "warning traditional healers not to take advantage of their clients when approached for help. This follows the rape of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who visited a traditional healer in Insuza on 27/4/20.
"The matter was reported to police after the woman confided in her employer. Investigations have since been instituted."
In an unrelated incident, one Arnold Kuzakwenhamo (33) was arrested for theft from a motor vehicle on Bulawayo, after he stole a handbag from a parked Nissan Tilda and jumped into a Mazda Familiar getaway car.
The complainant noticed the incident from a distance and a chase ensued leading to the suspect jumping off a moving car. The suspect sustained injuries on both legs and all stolen property was recovered.
Source - Byo24News