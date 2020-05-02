Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Four people were seriously injured from an explosion suspected to be a bomb at Gotshane Village, Chief Mahlathini Tsholotsho, on 5 April 2020.

The explosion emanated from a metal object that was picked from the bush by a juvenile (13). The victims were ferried to Tsholotsho hospital and are in a stable condition.

Police encourage parents to monitor items used by children when playing.



Source - Byo24News

