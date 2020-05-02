Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

1/2 Police encourage parents to monitor items used by children when playing. Four people were seriously injured from an explosion suspected to be a bomb at Gotshane Village, Chief Mahlathini Tsholotsho, on 5/5/20. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 7, 2020

Four people were seriously injured from an explosion suspected to be a bomb at Gotshane Village, Chief Mahlathini Tsholotsho, on 5 April 2020.The explosion emanated from a metal object that was picked from the bush by a juvenile (13). The victims were ferried to Tsholotsho hospital and are in a stable condition.Police encourage parents to monitor items used by children when playing.