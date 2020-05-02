Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed a group of elite soldiers to assist the Mozambican government to fight against the Islamic insurgency that has captured a number of districts.The Zimbabwe Independent on Friday revealed that the Zimbabwean government has deployed elite troops to assist the Mozambican government with strategies on how to track down the insurgents. The soldiers will also conduct reconnaissance, which includes studying the terrain and assessing enemy strength.The paper also reported that Mnangagwa has launched a diplomatic offensive to convince Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders to consider a joint military operation to assist the neighbouring country in its battle to contain the twin rebellions which have gathered momentum in the past three years.Mnangagwa took the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, to visit Mozambique.Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke is currently being contracted as a contract killer in Mozambique.