Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed a group of elite soldiers to assist the Mozambican government to fight against the Islamic insurgency that has captured a number of districts.

The Zimbabwe Independent on Friday revealed that the Zimbabwean government has deployed elite troops to assist the Mozambican government with strategies on how to track down the insurgents. The soldiers will also conduct reconnaissance, which includes studying the terrain and assessing enemy strength.

The paper also reported that Mnangagwa has launched a diplomatic offensive to convince Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders to consider a joint military operation to assist the neighbouring country in its battle to contain the twin rebellions which have gathered momentum in the past three years.

Mnangagwa took the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, to visit Mozambique.

Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke is currently being contracted as a contract killer in Mozambique.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

23 mins ago | 214 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

47 mins ago | 429 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

50 mins ago | 136 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

3 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

3 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

RBZ offers reward over a man seen desplaying Zim dollars

6 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Thokozani Khupe's MPs face legal headache

6 hrs ago | 4571 Views

Health ministry sets nursing interviews dates

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists

8 hrs ago | 5689 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa holds online meeting with Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 3984 Views

George Charamba responds to Chamisa's actions

10 hrs ago | 6006 Views

Chamisa on verge of repeating the same mistake of 2016 (Biti-Tsvangirai case)

10 hrs ago | 5705 Views

Residents need to observe social distancing

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Sikhala claims Mwonzora has information on Susan Tsvangirai's death

10 hrs ago | 4776 Views

Mnangagwa's controversial 'baker' buys state owned Zimglass

10 hrs ago | 6079 Views

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

20 hrs ago | 9067 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

20 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

20 hrs ago | 4313 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

20 hrs ago | 11262 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

20 hrs ago | 3847 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

20 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

20 hrs ago | 5079 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

20 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

20 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

20 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

20 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

20 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

20 hrs ago | 673 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

20 hrs ago | 575 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

20 hrs ago | 732 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

20 hrs ago | 994 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

20 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

20 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

20 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

20 hrs ago | 378 Views

52 arrested over masks

20 hrs ago | 346 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

20 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days