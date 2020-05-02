Latest News Editor's Choice


Madzibaba dies in a road accident

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
A Centenary apostolic member died yesterday when a Mazda B1800 he was travelling in crashed with a kombi near St Alberts mission in Mashonaland Central province.



Chief Chiweshe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm that one person died after a head on collision near Chinyani area in St Aberts," he said.



The accident occured around 7pm and details are still skechy.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said he was yet to receive the case.

