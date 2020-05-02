PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Residents from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb endured a torrid night standing at water points where City Council water bowsers were expected to deliver water.An eyewitness who was at the venue said, "Its 8PM and Cowdray Park residents are still waiting for a water bowser which was scheduled to deliver the water at 2pm. No social distancing in the queue. Some are not wearing masks. Its dark now and most people in the queue are women."The Zimbabwe National Water Authority recently started rehabilitating Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes in an emergency programme after deploying a specialised team to work on augmenting Bulawayo's water supplies.Government last month availed $10,6 million to Zinwa to enable the authority to rehabilitate 15 boreholes at the aquifer to improve water supplies in Bulawayo.The rehabilitation works will increase water drawn from the aquifer to eight megalitres per day from an average of three megalitres.