Relief for troubled Chamisa

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
The troubled Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change party was, Thursday, handed a temporary relief after a High Court judge granted a provisional order barring the disbursement of $7 million to another faction.

MDC-Alliance which is the official opposition in Parliament is entitled to $7 492 500 under the Political Parties Finance Act.

It went to court on Thursday seeking an order to bar the ministers of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Finance and Economic Development and Parliament of Zimbabwe from giving the money to any political party calling itself Movement for Democratic Change.

This comes in the wake of the bruising wrangle over the control of the party.

High Court Judge Justice Munangati-Manongwa issued the provisional order.

It reads in part the order sought: "It is ordered that within 7 days from the date of service of this order, the 1st respondent, shall pay into the applicant's account number 1036938297 held at Steward Bank, all amounts due to the applicant in terms of the Political Parties Finance Act Chapter 2:11 in the sum of $7 492 500.00″.

Munangati-Manongwa added that "1st and 2nd respondents shall pay the suit".

Justice Legal and Parliemenarty Affairs, Finance and Economic Development are listed as first and send respondents respectively.

MDC Alliance made the application a day after its Standing Committee resolved to demand all monies due to the MDC Alliance under the Political Parties Finance Act and to take all necessary steps and measures to lay claim to its money.

In terms of interim relief, Munangati-Manongwa said "The 1st and 2nd respondents be and are hereby interdicted, stopped and barred from disbursing the sum of $7 492 500.00 due to the applicant in terms of the Political Party Finance Act or any other amount thereof, to any party other than the MDC Alliance".

According to the court order case number HC 2199/20 seen by CITE, Munangati-Manongwa gave Justice Legal and Parliemenarty Affairs, Finance and Economic Development ministers 10 days to file opposing papers.

"If you do not file an opposing affidavit within the period specified above, this matter will be set down for hearing in the High Court at Harare without further notice to you and will be dealt with as an unopposed application for confirmation of the provisional order".

Chamisa's camp is in disarray after four of its members were recalled from parliament at the instigation of former ally Douglas Mwonzora.

The recalled MPs are Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo, and Senator Lilian Timveous.

This promoted Chamisa through his top officials to announce that his legislators are disengaging from all national activities.

The battle for party leadership emerged shortly before the death of the party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

Source - cite

