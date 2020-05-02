Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man 'steals' R45 000 from car

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man who has pending robbery and unlawful entry cases, has been re-arrested for allegedly stealing R45 000, US$800 and RTGS$800 from a parked car belonging to a local businessman before speeding off in a getaway car.

Arnold Mutikani (34) of New Magwegwe suburb appeared in court yesterday facing theft from motor vehicle charges and he was remanded in custody to May 20 by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja.

Sources say Mutikani, who is also linked to a series of criminal cases involving armed robbery and unlawful entry, claimed he was untouchable because he has connections in high offices.

Prosecuting, Mr Carlington Dliwayo said on March 10 this year at around 11AM, the complainant Mr Mthabisi Moyo parked his car, a South Africa registered Range Rover, outside a local pharmacy in the central business district. He left the doors of the car unlocked but closed the windows.

The court heard that the accused person who was driving a silver Toyota Mark X with no number plates arrived and parked his car behind the complainant's vehicle.

"The complainant who was closely monitoring his car observed the accused person opening the doors and he stole a brown bag containing R45 000, US$800, RTGS $800, his national identity card, bank cards and passport," said Mr Dliwayo.

The court heard that Mutikani got into his getaway car and sped off. "The complainant reported the matter to the police and investigations were made leading to the arrest of the accused person but the stolen money and documents were not recovered," said Mr Dliwayo.

Mutikani is also linked to another robbery case in which he allegedly ganged up with seven accomplices and robbed a motorist of US$10 000 and other valuables in Bulawayo's Kumalo suburb.

Mutikani allegedly connived with Mpumelelo Moyo (22) of Hillcrest suburb, Solomon Harry (26) of Nkulumane 5, Enock Moyo (27), Victor Moyo (23) both of Tshabalala suburb, Panokuhle Dube (27), Petronella Mlilo, (19) and Uranda Joice (35) all of Old Pumula suburb and allegedly stole from Mr Jephrey Nyevhe (27) of Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Mr Nyevhe was dropping off a friend in Kumalo suburb when the eight, driving in a Honda Fit, allegedly emerged from behind and robbed him. The matter is still pending before the court.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ dismiss terrorist funding fake news

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa gets court reprieve

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

1 hr ago | 581 Views

Duo steals car, swaps it with 3 donkeys, cart

1 hr ago | 274 Views

MDC Supreme Court judgment: Advocate Thabani Mpofu's position at law

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Artisanal miner killed colleague over US$20

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Is the Bible still relevant?

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Stop complaining and get involved!

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Supreme Court ruling means Zimbabwe's 2018 election null and void

1 hr ago | 445 Views

'Weak border controls fuelling COVID-19 importation'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Buyanga says he never got preferential treatment

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Govt actions on COVID-19 illegal'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Govt destroys apostolic shrine over COVID-19 fears

1 hr ago | 134 Views

RG Masango out on $10 000 bail

1 hr ago | 56 Views

MDC Alliance candidate questions party's legality

1 hr ago | 298 Views

2 Botswana deportees fined

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Woman lover imposter arrested over murder case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Policeman arrested for 'demanding bribe'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Brother kills brother over harness

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Shona cops brutalise Ndebele women for lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chiwenga wife's court cases stalled by pandemic

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road dualisation latest

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Billiat's mentality questioned

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Give us a signal Mwazha'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

4 000 Zimbabweans register for assistance in SA

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mutodi hints on scrapping by-elections to accommodate MDC-T nominees

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Relief for troubled Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5469 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

11 hrs ago | 1353 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

A brave Zimbabwean nurse survives Covid-19 in the UK ...a story of faith, pain and suffering

11 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Ecocash a Ponzi scheme says RBZ

11 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted

12 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

14 hrs ago | 4908 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

14 hrs ago | 3579 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

14 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

15 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

15 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 2550 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

16 hrs ago | 5589 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

16 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

16 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

17 hrs ago | 3095 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

19 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days