Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance candidate questions party's legality

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
LOSING MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate for Zaka West in the 2018 general elections claims the umbrella political party did not field any candidate in that year's general election but instead candidates were seconded to contest by their respective parties.

Festus Dumbu, a one time MP for the constituency, said he contested in that election representing the MDC but under the MDC Alliance pact.

His arguments follow this week's shock expulsion of four MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament after reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda claiming the legislators were no longer his party members.

The affected MPs are Charlton Hwende, the MP for Kuwadzana East; Prosper Mutseyami, Dangamvura/Chikanga; MDC Alliance chairperson Thabitha Khumalo and Senator Lilian Timveous.

However, Dumbu has come out in full support of Mwonzora's actions attaching evidence showing he filed his election nomination papers as an MDC member not Alliance candidate.

"The MDC Alliance did not field even a single candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections," he said.

"I contested in Zaka West clearly representing the MDC, under the MDC Alliance electoral pact. Even our Declaration of Loyalty Forms were MDC forms not Alliance forms. PDP (People's Democratic Party) had its own systems, (Welshman) Ncube had his own systems but we converged on the Alliance front."

Tendai Biti, now MDC Alliance Vice-President was the leader of the now-defunct PDP.

Zaka West is in Masvingo province. Between 2008 and 2013, Dumbu was MP for the same constituency before he lost to a Zanu-PF candidate in 2013.

In 2018, there was confusion in Zaka West when Dumbu and William Zivenge contested on an MDC Alliance ticket with the latter using nomination papers signed by the PDP. Zanu-PF's Ophias Murambiwa emerged the winner.

However, Dumbu said he was surprised that reputable lawyers were choosing to lie and mislead the nation that all contesting candidates in 2018 represented the MDC Alliance.

"It's surprising to see lawyers of repute choosing to lie and mislead the nation on issues which are straightforward. The MDC must take responsibility for their mistakes and regularise every omission, for the good of the People's Democratic Revolution. Lies have short legs but the truth remains durable."

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, VPs Biti and Welshman Ncube are all lawyers.

"Attached below is the application form which, I and each MDC member filled for consideration to be included on the panel to represent the MDC during the 2018 parliamentary elections.





Source - newzimnbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ dismiss terrorist funding fake news

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Chamisa gets court reprieve

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Duo steals car, swaps it with 3 donkeys, cart

1 hr ago | 253 Views

MDC Supreme Court judgment: Advocate Thabani Mpofu's position at law

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Artisanal miner killed colleague over US$20

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Is the Bible still relevant?

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Stop complaining and get involved!

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Supreme Court ruling means Zimbabwe's 2018 election null and void

1 hr ago | 398 Views

'Weak border controls fuelling COVID-19 importation'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Buyanga says he never got preferential treatment

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Govt actions on COVID-19 illegal'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Govt destroys apostolic shrine over COVID-19 fears

1 hr ago | 120 Views

RG Masango out on $10 000 bail

1 hr ago | 56 Views

2 Botswana deportees fined

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Woman lover imposter arrested over murder case

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Man 'steals' R45 000 from car

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Policeman arrested for 'demanding bribe'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Brother kills brother over harness

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Shona cops brutalise Ndebele women for lockdown defiance

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga wife's court cases stalled by pandemic

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road dualisation latest

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Billiat's mentality questioned

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Give us a signal Mwazha'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

4 000 Zimbabweans register for assistance in SA

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mutodi hints on scrapping by-elections to accommodate MDC-T nominees

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Relief for troubled Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5438 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

11 hrs ago | 1348 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

A brave Zimbabwean nurse survives Covid-19 in the UK ...a story of faith, pain and suffering

11 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Ecocash a Ponzi scheme says RBZ

11 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted

12 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

13 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

14 hrs ago | 3565 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

14 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

15 hrs ago | 2847 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

15 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 2538 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

16 hrs ago | 5567 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

16 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

16 hrs ago | 3884 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

17 hrs ago | 3091 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

18 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

19 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days