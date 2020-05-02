Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RG Masango out on $10 000 bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REGISTER-GENERAL (RG) Clemence Masango, who was on Wednesday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after purchasing vehicles without Cabinet authority, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court and was remanded out of custody on $10 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Masango was ordered to report twice at Waterfalls Police Station, not travel beyond the 40km radius of Harare, not to visit the Registrar-General's Office, to surrender title deeds to his Borrowdale property and to surrender his travel documents. He is expected to back in court on June 4, 2020.

The top government official is alleged to have criminally abused his office, an offence which landed him before magistrate Bianca Makwande.

Through his lawyer Raymond Nembo, the Registrar was not asked to plead but he made an application for bail which was opposed by prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri who argued that he was likely to abscond given that if convicted he faced up to 15 years behind bars.

"He is a man of means and given the weight of his offence which he now knows, he may be induced to flee. Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers had to use force to arrest him after he ordered his officers to block them from entering his office," Mukumbiri said.

The prosecutor accused Masango of having interfered with the State's key witness in the matter, one Peter Bwanya, who was a chief accountant in his office by calling a meeting on May 6, 2020 where he accused him of leaking information to Zacc.

Mukumbiri said Masango ordered Bwanya not to give any documents to Zacc.

"As if that was not enough, the accused (Masango) also confiscated a firearm belonging to Bwanya and kept it to himself," adding Bwanya later received several threats at his home and that at some point, unidentified men scaled up his security wall at night and threatened him.

But in her determination Makwande said in the absence of an independent witness, the alleged threats could not be substantiated. She also queried why the police did not interview any other parties who were present during the alleged meeting convened at Masango's offices on May 6.

"The State's submissions falls short of compelling reasons required by the constitution to deny an accused person bail. The accused person has made a counter claim against Bwanya whom he has instituted disciplinary action against prior to investigations of this current matter. It is merely the word of the investigating officer against the accused person," Makwande said.

In his defence, Masango denied the allegations that he confiscated Bwanya's firearm, saying the accusations were fabricated.

He also challenged all the State's allegations against him and denied that he did not comply with Zacc officers upon arrest and told the court that he assisted the officers during investigations.

The State alleges that sometime in October 2018, Masango sought authority from the permanent secretary in the ministry of Home Affairs, Melusi Matshiya, to purchase vehicles for the Civil Registry department.

On October 29, the State alleges, Masango originated a letter addressed to Matshiya requesting authority to purchase two Toyota Land Cruisers 200LC vehicles to improve access to district registries and sub offices that had become inaccessible due to rugged terrain.

However, the State said the request was approved on November 5, but before the vehicles were purchased, Matshiya cancelled the approval through a letter written in November 2018 addressed to Masango citing a shift in government policy regarding purchase of vehicles and Masango allegedly acknowledged receipt of the letter and instructed an accountant, Ndamukanei Gota, to take note and comply.

The State alleges on January 18, 2019 Masango then unlawfully and corruptly originated a memorandum to then chief accountant, Gota, instructing him to facilitate initial document meant for purchase of Land Cruisers and transfer US$78 505 towards purchase of a Ford Ranger double cab and for purchase of five Isuzu Lite Single cabs without Cabinet authority and approval from the ministry.

Acting on the said instructions, Gota originated a letter to FBC Bank authorising them to make payments of US$78 505 to Duly's Motors Pvt Ltd Stanbic bank account meant for the purchase of the Ford Ranger and Wildtrak vehicles and a further US$95 291 was transferred to CMED FBC account for purchase of five Isuzu Lite single cabs.

The State also alleges that Masango further directed Gota to write a letter to CMED instructing them to purchase the said Ford Ranger from Duly's Motors Pvt Ltd. A total of six vehicles were then subsequently delivered to Civil Registry department.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ dismiss terrorist funding fake news

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa gets court reprieve

1 hr ago | 575 Views

Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Duo steals car, swaps it with 3 donkeys, cart

1 hr ago | 273 Views

MDC Supreme Court judgment: Advocate Thabani Mpofu's position at law

1 hr ago | 538 Views

Artisanal miner killed colleague over US$20

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Is the Bible still relevant?

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Stop complaining and get involved!

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Supreme Court ruling means Zimbabwe's 2018 election null and void

1 hr ago | 443 Views

'Weak border controls fuelling COVID-19 importation'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Buyanga says he never got preferential treatment

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Govt actions on COVID-19 illegal'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Govt destroys apostolic shrine over COVID-19 fears

1 hr ago | 133 Views

MDC Alliance candidate questions party's legality

1 hr ago | 298 Views

2 Botswana deportees fined

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Woman lover imposter arrested over murder case

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man 'steals' R45 000 from car

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Policeman arrested for 'demanding bribe'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Brother kills brother over harness

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Shona cops brutalise Ndebele women for lockdown defiance

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chiwenga wife's court cases stalled by pandemic

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road dualisation latest

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Billiat's mentality questioned

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Give us a signal Mwazha'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

4 000 Zimbabweans register for assistance in SA

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mutodi hints on scrapping by-elections to accommodate MDC-T nominees

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Relief for troubled Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5469 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

11 hrs ago | 1353 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

A brave Zimbabwean nurse survives Covid-19 in the UK ...a story of faith, pain and suffering

11 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Ecocash a Ponzi scheme says RBZ

11 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted

12 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

14 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

14 hrs ago | 3579 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

14 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

15 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

15 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 2550 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

16 hrs ago | 5588 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

16 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

16 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

16 hrs ago | 3914 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

17 hrs ago | 3094 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

19 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days