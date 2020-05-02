Illegal Ghanaian immigrant jailed in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 38-YEAR-OLD Ghanaian national was sentenced to 5 months imprisonment by a Bindura magistrate Maria Msika on Friday for illegally staying in Zimbabwe.Homadi Martin Peniel pleaded guilty to the charge but will however spend one month after Msika conditionally suspended the sentence.Peniel will be deported to his country after serving his sentence.Prosecutor Ndaizivei Media Gunda told the court that the convict entered Zimbabwe through Beitbridge border post on February 18 and illegally remained in the country while residing at house number 3169 Aerodrome, Bindura with Joe Gurupira.On May 5 Peneil went to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chiwaridzo, Bindura for the certification of photocopies of his passport.The police noticed that his passport had no stamped date or permit to stay in Zimbabwe.Quizzed on his documents he failed to give a satisfactory answer leading to his arrest.