COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

by Simbarashe Mwandipenda
2 mins ago | Views
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has turned to God following the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that has left the whole globe baffled.

President Museveni invited religious leaders at his state house today to pray for the nation and urged all Ugandans to pray for their country in the fight against the pandemic.

"I have invited religious leaders to join me at State House Entebbe tomorrow, Saturday, for national prayers as we fight the #COVID19 pandemic. The televised prayers will start at 1pm. I urge all Ugandans to pray for our country while observing the health guidelines," he said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, many countries have gone under total lock down in trying to combat the deadly disease.

Source - Byo24News

