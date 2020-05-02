Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

by Mandla Ndlovu
Prominent Bulawayo clergyman Pastor Ian Ndlovu has warned DRC President Félix Tshisekedi that his enemies were plotting intrigue against him.

In a prophecy posted on Youtube, Ndlovu said he saw the President seated with European guests and suddenly some men pounced on him.

Ndlovu is known for his forensic international prophecies that have come to pass.

Most Popular In 7 Days