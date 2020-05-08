Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machete weilding man robs US2

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
2 hrs ago | Views
A machete weilding Bindura man was arraigned before a Bindura magistrate on Friday for robbing a pedestrian of his US2 and RTGS$100.

Takudzwa Mugwagwa (24) of Choma village in Bindura pleaded not guilty before magistrate Maria Msika who remanded him out of custody to May 27.

Prosecutor Ndaizivei Media Gunda alleged on April 27 at Muonwe business centre the accused followed Paul Mukarakate (40) and threatened to assault him with a machete before demanding cash.

Fearing for his life Mukarakate surrendered his money to Mugwagwa and was freed.

The complanaint went and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

2 hrs ago | 877 Views

Man kills wife flees

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

South Africa deports 476 Zimbabwean prisoners

6 hrs ago | 5007 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

7 hrs ago | 2651 Views

COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

8 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Latest on foreigners working in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 10150 Views

Jacob Zuma's family declares war

9 hrs ago | 3912 Views

Illegal Ghanaian immigrant jailed in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2459 Views

RBZ dismisses 'terrorist funding' fake news

14 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Chamisa gets court reprieve

14 hrs ago | 5381 Views

Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

14 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Duo steals car, swaps it with 3 donkeys, cart

14 hrs ago | 1742 Views

MDC Supreme Court judgment: Advocate Thabani Mpofu's position at law

14 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Artisanal miner killed colleague over US$20

14 hrs ago | 770 Views

Is the Bible still relevant?

14 hrs ago | 935 Views

Stop complaining and get involved!

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Supreme Court ruling means Zimbabwe's 2018 election null and void

14 hrs ago | 3128 Views

'Weak border controls fuelling COVID-19 importation'

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Buyanga says he never got preferential treatment

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Govt actions on COVID-19 illegal'

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

Govt destroys apostolic shrine over COVID-19 fears

14 hrs ago | 734 Views

RG Masango out on $10 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

MDC Alliance candidate questions party's legality

14 hrs ago | 1531 Views

2 Botswana deportees fined

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Woman lover imposter arrested over murder case

14 hrs ago | 611 Views

Man 'steals' R45 000 from car

14 hrs ago | 383 Views

Policeman arrested for 'demanding bribe'

14 hrs ago | 384 Views

Brother kills brother over harness

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Shona cops brutalise Ndebele women for lockdown defiance

14 hrs ago | 883 Views

Chiwenga wife's court cases stalled by pandemic

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 517 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road dualisation latest

14 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Billiat's mentality questioned

14 hrs ago | 2241 Views

'Give us a signal Mwazha'

14 hrs ago | 909 Views

4 000 Zimbabweans register for assistance in SA

14 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mutodi hints on scrapping by-elections to accommodate MDC-T nominees

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

Relief for troubled Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 6909 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

23 hrs ago | 1713 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

24 hrs ago | 2108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days