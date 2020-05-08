Machete weilding man robs US2

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A machete weilding Bindura man was arraigned before a Bindura magistrate on Friday for robbing a pedestrian of his US2 and RTGS$100.Takudzwa Mugwagwa (24) of Choma village in Bindura pleaded not guilty before magistrate Maria Msika who remanded him out of custody to May 27.Prosecutor Ndaizivei Media Gunda alleged on April 27 at Muonwe business centre the accused followed Paul Mukarakate (40) and threatened to assault him with a machete before demanding cash.Fearing for his life Mukarakate surrendered his money to Mugwagwa and was freed.The complanaint went and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.