Man kills wife flees

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are looking for a Chiweshe man who allegedly strangled his wife to death in an infidelity misunderstanding.Willard Chakaipa of Nyamawende, Mwedziwendira village in Chiweshe is on the run following the death of his wife Yeukai Chatyoka (19) who was found death with strangled marks on the neck on Thursday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe and we are hunting for the suspect who allegedly fled after committing the crime," Mundembe said.A witness Mike chibwe (35) who is a neighbour said he saw the two quarrelling but was subsquently called by the suspect to see the dead body."I saw the couple quarrelling on Wednesday night but was called by the husband the following day alleging that his wife consumed poison so when l went to file a police report he fled," Chibwe said.It is further alleged that a bottle of poison was discovered close to the dead body but the police also discovered strangulation marks.Police warned people to desist from resorting to violence when ever they have differences.