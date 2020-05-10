Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

by Staff reporter
10 May 2020 at 07:25hrs | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has allocated the country's three mobile network operators free frequencies until the end of the year as part of measures to ensure affordable data to consumers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said the authority has granted Econet, NetOne and Telecel free spectrum to enable them to increase their capacities to offer data to consumers.

"During the Covid-19, Potraz will be assigning additional 3G (Third Generation Network) and LTE (Long Term Evolution) spectrum for free to cater for additional data demand. The authority has granted the spectrum up to December 2020 to three mobile operators to enable them to increase the capacity of their data offering," he said.

This, however, comes at a time when mobile network operators have reviewed upwards charges for most of their services, including data, sparking an outcry from users who say the services were now beyond their reach.

Econet, the country biggest mobile phone operator, increased data prices by 225 percent.

However, Dr Machengete said the review was within what the regulator prescribed (30 cents per megabyte) as firms were all along charging less to attract customers.

Potraz, he said, continues to regulate tariffs for data or Internet using the cost-based pricing principle.

"Costs incurred to provide the service are used to determine thresholds within which operators set tariffs. This is meant to balance the need to ensure service affordability at the same time ensuring survival of operators. Operators then get flexibility to compete on prices as manifested in their discounted bundle offerings," he said.

Government is said to be working on using the Zimbabwe Academic and Research Network (ZARNet)'s low-cost broadband connectivity to facilitate online learning at schools.

"The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has ZARNet, which has the sole responsibility of providing high-speed and low-cost broadband connectivity to the educational sector including schools and other academic institutions with funding from the Universal Service Fund. This will help towards facilitating online education," he said.

Potraz has granted a free licence to Zimbabwe Research and Education Network (ZIMREN), which is a consortium of tertiary institutions, to enable the pooled sourcing of Internet connectivity and distribution.

The move is expected to reduce the cost of Internet for tertiary institutions.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert Mr Prosper Mutswiri said the allocation of free spectrum to operators by Potraz would boost their capacity to provide reliable and affordable data.

"It is an exciting and welcome development by the regulator as this will aid operators' capacities to provide reliable and affordable data to customers. It also comes in the wake of the coronavirus, where customers are experiencing reduced disposable income and want to do business online and digitally. This move means there is more for less for the customers. Some base stations were now congested due to increased demand and the move has relieved that pain," he said.

With most schools and companies increasing their online presence, he added, there was need for mobile network operators to enhance their bandwidth to meet the ever-increasing demand for such applications.

"Operators had to increase capacities on either 3G network or LTE network, which was going to come at a cost, likely to increase operators' fixed costs thereby impacting their pricing structure.

"Potraz has decided to step into the shoes of the operator and customer and this will go a long way in addressing all sectors of the economy's current pains," he said.

National Consumer Rights Association (Nacora) advocacy advisor, Mr Effie Ncube, said the move by Potraz was commendable, but there was need to ensure that operators avail data at affordable charges.

"This is a tremendously important and welcome development for millions of Zimbabweans who are relying on data to get information, particularly when we are faced with a global pandemic in Covid-19 . . .

"If only the three mobile service providers translate that to cheaper voice call and data prices . . . what Potraz has done and the steps it has taken are welcomed by all," he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Zimbabwe top artists release Coronavirus song

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa guns for Vice Presidency?

40 mins ago | 387 Views

List of 129 returning fugitives

3 hrs ago | 2120 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

3 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Push to stop by-elections

3 hrs ago | 992 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Fuel queues resurface

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

12 hrs ago | 4654 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

13 hrs ago | 4271 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

15 hrs ago | 5171 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

15 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

15 hrs ago | 2964 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

16 hrs ago | 5610 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

16 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

17 hrs ago | 4024 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

17 hrs ago | 4283 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

18 hrs ago | 3731 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1857 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

18 hrs ago | 1042 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

18 hrs ago | 4083 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

19 hrs ago | 846 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

19 hrs ago | 601 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 1838 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chamisa ready for war

19 hrs ago | 1940 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days