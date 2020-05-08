Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has implored Government to employ more teachers to reduce class sizes and teacher pupil ratio as one of the main pre-conditions to ensure social distancing before schools re-open.

Schools were supposed to open on 5 May for the second term but a new date is still to be announced. In a statement, Zimta said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education should put in place measures to ensure there would be social distancing in schools by reducing class sizes.

The teachers' body said educators were convinced that the Covid-19 situation is not yet under control judging by activities on the ground which could worsen the situation if schools open for the new term.

"The coronavirus pandemic threat is worse as numbers of positive cases are on an upward trend. It is against this backdrop that educators being on the frontline to the provision of quality public education have raised the following concern. The current classrooms are overcrowded, having a teacher-pupil ratio of 1: 70 on average. Government must address the issue of huge class sizes as this is a fertile ground for coronavirus to spread. Government must as a matter of urgency re-organise class sizes during this lockdown so that should attendance and learning commence, class sizes are already reduced, manageable and enabling for social distancing to occur," Zimta said.

Zimta implored the Government to also give guidance on monitoring of social distancing in learning institutions.

"The ministry must publicise all measures that have been put in place to ensure that learners do not contract the virus when they get to schools on the opening day, this is an urgent matter."

It advocated for disinfection of communities and establishment of voluntary testing centres at shopping centres and schools countrywide.

Zimta said as far as educators are concerned, some issues should be addressed as conditions for schools to re-open. These include ensuring there is necessary equipment and protection. The educators' body said arrangements should also be made for learners' transport and response mechanism in the event that any school is affected in due course.

Information packs should also be produced and supplied to schools to guide pupils on hygiene and other response guidelines.

Zimta said in the obtaining environment, schools cannot be opened before the said conditions are met as that would put pupils and their families at risk, as well as reverse the gains made so far in the fight against Covid-19.



Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

3 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

3 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Musona's mega salary revealed

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gweru water woes mount

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

14 hrs ago | 5048 Views

Man kills wife flees

15 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Machete weilding man robs US2

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

19 hrs ago | 1140 Views

South Africa deports 476 Zimbabwean prisoners

19 hrs ago | 7219 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

20 hrs ago | 4027 Views

COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

21 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Latest on foreigners working in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 17913 Views

Jacob Zuma's family declares war

21 hrs ago | 4590 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days