Gweru water woes mount

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WATER problems in Gweru are far from over after it emerged that the company that has been supplying the local authority with water treatment chemicals is now demanding cash upfront before delivery.

Council, according to a letter written by the chemical suppliers A I Davies & Co, is now required to pay upfront for the chemicals before they are delivered, a huge ask for a local authority battling to recover more than $85 million from ratepayers.

According to the letter, the Harare company is alleging that council breached terms and conditions of the contract by failing to settle its debt of over $900 000, well after receiving water treatment chemicals.

"We write to advise that the above contract expired on 28 April 2020 and product will no longer be supplied on tender terms.

"In addition, City of Gweru has breached the contract by failing to abide by special conditions GCC30.1 regarding payment of product 30 days after delivery, resulting in an amount on ZWL$907 126,25 still to be paid.

"This amount includes the invoice

(ZWL$128 812,50) collected last week. In view of the above and with immediate effect, product will only be released on pre-payment basis, subject to us receiving the outstanding mentioned above payment for the next order," the letter signed by a Mr S Kamanga from the company read.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe was livid on why the contract between council and A I Davies & Co came to an end without the knowledge of the city fathers.

"At the Town House, the user department is the one that raises requisitions to Procurement Management Unit (PMU) when there is a need of a product.

"The finance department then pays. The town clerk does the supervisory roll to all the departments," he said.

Clr Makombe described the actions of management as "satanic" as they allegedly sit on the chemicals shortage matter without advising councillors for a united solution to provide water to the residents.

"All what we asked for is a report as to why do we put the city in panic mode, surely a well-organised authority can't operate in such a manner.

"Whoever is responsible should have known that our stocks had depleted and do his or her job.

"To alert council when there was only four days' water supply left is satanic because water is life and we cannot play with such a commodity.

"Council obviously is worried with such careless planning because it puts the life of Gweru residents at risk," he said.

Council is now left with water treatment chemicals for about 10 days and is looking for more than $2 million to settle the debt and buy more to last a month.

Last week Clr Makombe had announced that the city was left with water treatment chemicals which would last for four days, a statement that left residents in panic mode as many are at home during the lockdown period.

Source - sundaynews

