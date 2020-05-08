Latest News Editor's Choice


Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HigH Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora on Friday released, on $3 000 bail, Masvingo-based Justice Garainesu Mawadze's son, who is facing allegations of murdering a Harare cellphone dealer.

Munyaradzi Mawadze is accused of killing Million Ncube in March with his alleged accomplices Elvin Dongo Saungweme and Dellon David Balani, who were the first to be released on bail by the High Court last month.

As part of his bail conditions, Munyaradzi was also ordered to report three times every week at Waterfalls Police Station, to reside at his given address, and not interfere with known state witnesses and investigations.

Munyaradzi's bail was granted after Justice Chinamhora stood his ground and refused to recuse himself despite concerted efforts by the prosecutor-general's office, demanding that the matter be handled by a retired judge of the same court.

