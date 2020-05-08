Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SIX police officers accused of savagely beating up two Bulawayo women they accused of violating lockdown regulations failed to appear in court yesterday after their victims accused law enforcement agents of trying to cover up the crime.

Sisters Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu from Cowdray Park claimed they there were handcuffed, assaulted and insulted by the police officers who called them prostitutes on April 16.

The women said the police officers uttered tribal slurs during the torture.

Police officers identified as Tichaona Zariro, Christabel Munyondo, Elizabeth Denhere, Patson Gumoreyi, Zibusiso Masuku and Simbarashe Bvekwa were arrested on Friday and were expected to appear at the Western Commonage Magistrate Courts.

But the women's lawyers Nqobani Sithole and Zibusiso Ncube asked the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure proper investigations were done before the case was brought to court.

"The matter was not heard in court solely because the police were yet to conduct real investigations into the barbaric act against the two women from Cowdray Park," Sithole said.

"What we have, which we objected to, was a simple case of a senior police officer instructing his juniors to ‘arrest' all those that were on duty in the particular area on the day in question.

"We are aware that there were seven officers on duty on the night in question and the arrest of the six raises more questions than answers."

Sithole said a Superintendent Masimba who was allegedly part of the group that assaulted the women had not been arrested under unclear circumstances.

"When we approached the investigating officer in this matter, he simply told us that he had been instructed to arrest those that were on duty," he said.

"We have since gathered that there is another officer, a Superintendent Masimba, who was also there as part of the district reaction grouping.

"He was conspicuous by his absence from the six. So we did question how the decision to arrive at these six was arrived at, considering that there is also a seventh member."

Sithole said the women would demand a parade of the officers that had been taken into custody to identify those behind the assault.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

1 hr ago | 936 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

1 hr ago | 974 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

1 hr ago | 144 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Musona's mega salary revealed

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Gweru water woes mount

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

13 hrs ago | 4827 Views

Man kills wife flees

13 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Machete weilding man robs US2

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

17 hrs ago | 1135 Views

South Africa deports 476 Zimbabwean prisoners

18 hrs ago | 7084 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet sends message to DRC President

19 hrs ago | 3990 Views

COVID-19: President Museveni turns to God

20 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Latest on foreigners working in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 17383 Views

Jacob Zuma's family declares war

20 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Illegal Ghanaian immigrant jailed in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days