WATCH: 'Satanic Mnangagwa's regime about to collapse' says Shingi Munyeza

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council  Shingi Munyeza says God is about to bring an end to  the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe by collapsing the powers behind the present leadership.

In a fiery sermon posted on Twitter, Munyeza said the current leaders are unrepentant and are li8ke Pharoah.

He said Zimbabwe's dictatorship can't carry on oppressing citizens anymore, adding that Zimbabweans should and will rise up against the evil corrupt system and that it will collapse!

Commenting on the matter Senior journalist Mdududzi Mathuthu said, "Something strange here. Seems he knew all along the 'occult' had no plan to turn back. So why did he lend his service to it, and continue to?"

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

