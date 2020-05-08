Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya involved in car accident with CIO operative

by Mandla Ndlovu
Reports from Midlands indicate that MDC Alliance Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya was involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.


The driver of the other vehicle is said to be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation.

More details to follow…



