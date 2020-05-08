BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya involved in car accident with CIO operative

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Dear Mwonzora, Komichi, Mudzuri this Zanu PF plot is turning deadly. Look, Hon Chibaya almost lost his life today through an accident involving CIO pic.twitter.com/FyqLzhGoII — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) May 10, 2020



More details to follow…

Reports from Midlands indicate that MDC Alliance Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya was involved in an accident as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.The driver of the other vehicle is said to be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation.