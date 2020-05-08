Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

by Mandla Ndlovu
35 secs ago | Views
Former cabinet Minister Patrick Zhuwao says ZANU PF has now turned into a terrorist organization that feeds on the blood of Zimbabweans.

Writing an emotive article on Sunday in his blog Zhuwao said, "Drunk ZANU PF soldiers ZANU PF has become a vampire institution that is sucking the life blood out of all Zimbabweans. I feel sorry for a few of my colleagues who, despite being lucky to have been jettisoned from ZANU PF, still feel that they can negotiate themselves back onto the vampire state of ZANU PF."

Read the full article below:

Although Zimbabwe is staring down the barrel of a gun, the country is experiencing the emergence of a truly national movement which transcends political partisan lines calling for ZANU PF to go. The hashtag #ZanupfMustGo has become so viral on Twitter that all progressives forces are using it as a signoff. #ZanupfMustGo was started by Thandekile Moyo, a young Zimbabwean woman with no discernible political links. Moyo cautioned against supporting the November 2017 coup. Why has the hashtag #ZanupfMustGo found so much resonance amongst progressive Zimbabweans including most of my former colleagues in ZANU PF and government?

Zimbabwe is faced with a myriad of political, economic, social and cultural challenges. Although Zimbabwe is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, these resources are being looted and spirited out of the country. Zimbabwe's biggest resource is its educated people who constantly display tremendous talent, resilience and fortitude. Unfortunately, Zimbabwe's talent pool has been denied the opportunity to contribute to the country's development. There is no room for Zimbabweans to assist in correcting the country's trajectories because the country's so-called ruling party, ZANU PF, is dysfunctional. Worse still, those in control of the moribund ZANU PF are actively working to disable any viable opposition in Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF uses the military to cow the opposition ZANU PF no longer exists as a functional political party with a clear ideological position. ZANU PF has been captured by a small cabal of ideologically vacuous kleptomaniacs who stand for nothing beyond securing power for the purpose of self-enrichment. This became so abundantly clear when characters who previously paraded themselves as democracy activists were co-opted into the regime's structures such as PAC and POLAD. Thankfully some of them are withdrawing. ZANU PF kleptomaniacs operate with a business model which uses the military as an enforcement mechanism for their criminal activities and intentions. ZANU PF has become a parasitic virus that has captured the nation's military to act as mafia style enforcers. Most of the people who have remained within ZANU PF are merely being used as a cover to create a veneer of legitimacy; vari kuitiswa.

Furthermore, ZANU PF has effectively destroyed the democratic space by capturing and using state institutions to destabilise opposition political parties. ZANU PF functionaries facilitated the recall of MDC Alliance Members of Parliament by a totally different political party indicating the extent to which ZANU PF will seek to destroy any genuine opposition. ZANU PF will not only tolerate, but will promote and support surrogate puppet political parties for the express purpose of hoodwinking the rest of the world into thinking that Zimbabwe has some semblance of multi-party democracy. The political charade labeled POLAD seeks to disillusion Zimbabweans from participating in opposition politics.

Army terrorises Zimbabweans on behalf of ZANU PF

It is extremely clear that ZANU PF is now a fully-fledged terrorist organisation which has perfected the use of terror and violence to subjugate Zimbabweans. The massacres of 1st August 2018 and those committed during January and February 2019 were blatantly used to send a message to Zimbabweans that ZANU PF will continue to use the military as an instrument of repression. Even the individual soldiers involved in those atrocities knew and recognized that they were committing crimes and therefore made every effort to hide their identity behind masks.

Drunk ZANU PF soldiers ZANU PF has become a vampire institution that is sucking the life blood out of all Zimbabweans. I feel sorry for a few of my colleagues who, despite being lucky to have been jettisoned from ZANU PF, still feel that they can negotiate themselves back onto the vampire state of ZANU PF. Drunk with dreams of power, they are not aware that the vampires that still remain in ZANU PF will not allow them back. The rot in ZANU PF has become so toxic and gangrenous that the only solution for Zimbabwe is that ZANU PF must go.

Asante Sana. Iwe Neni Tine Basa. Umsebenzi lo Umkhulu.



Source - Patrick Zhuwao

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

1 hr ago | 458 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya involved in car accident with CIO operative

2 hrs ago | 2076 Views

WATCH: 'Satanic Mnangagwa's regime about to collapse' says Shingi Munyeza

2 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

8 hrs ago | 5581 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

8 hrs ago | 6171 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

8 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

8 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 5653 Views

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

8 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

8 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Musona's mega salary revealed

8 hrs ago | 2406 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 632 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Gweru water woes mount

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

9 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

9 hrs ago | 257 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is failing the MDC-Alliance dismally! I should be forgiven if I say he is an implant

20 hrs ago | 6024 Views

Man kills wife flees

20 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Machete weilding man robs US2

20 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Should men and boys be included in menstruation discourses?

24 hrs ago | 1181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days