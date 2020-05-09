Gift of the Givers Foundation donates food hampers to isolation centers in Masvingo

News / National

by Staff reporter

As the nation remains on high alert to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, vulnerable groups and isolation centres in Masvingo province received a consignment of food hampers from the Gift of the Givers Foundation.In an interview after receiving the food hampers, Masvingo Minister of State for provincial affairs Ezra Chadzamira stressed that as the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic, more foodstuffs are needed to cushion the vulnerable."We are receiving several donations from various stakeholders and these donations are going a long way in assisting us as the province's taskforce team to feed the vulnerable groups in the rural parts of the province as they are not able to purchase the basic commodities during this difficult time," said Ezra Chadzamira Masvingo Minister of State for provincial affairs.Gift of the Givers Foundation logistics manager Mr Keith Bermain highlighted that they are mainly focusing on providing basic commodities to the vulnerable groups and isolation centres across the country."We have donated food hampers to General Hospitals, a number of old age homes and children's homes as well as a number of prisons in Zimbabwe. We should all stand together and contribute as much as we can towards this pandemic," said Keith Bermain (Gift of the Givers foundation Logistics Manager.The foundation donated basic commodities that include mealie-meal, cooking oil, rice, sugar and beans.