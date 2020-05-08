Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Mazowe miner was crushed to death last week by a harmer mill at Phirip mine in Mazowe.Allegations are that Luke Mugiya (19) was operating a harmer mill when he was approached him by two Tubuso brothers with their gold ore.Steven Tubuso entered in a harmer mill trying to separate the ore from dump.While inside he ordered Mugiya to press a separating button but Mugiya pressed the wrong button and crushed the now deceased Tubuso.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Police warned miners to employ qualified operaters and their clients should not enter into mining machinery to avoid unnecessary loss of life.