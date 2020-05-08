Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
South African officials detained scores of Zimbabweans who were self-repatriating themselves from neighbouring South Africa.

According to reports received on Sunday afternoon, several the travelers were held at the Zimbabwean side of the border after traveling without passports.

The immigration department was reportedly refusing to release them.

Political activist Setfree Mafukidze reported that Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana stepped in to assist the travelers.


Meanwhile, Mangwana has shed clarity on the Zimbabweans who have received 5-year ban from the South African government.

"Some are asking whether every Zimbabwean returning home from South Africa is having a 5-year ban stamped in their passport." Said Mangwana. "Only those who broke South African immigration laws such as overstaying are subject to some measures endorsed in their passports."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

6 mins ago | 5 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

7 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

43 mins ago | 116 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

1 hr ago | 91 Views

No bailout for Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Welshman Ncube told to quit politics

4 hrs ago | 2167 Views

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

6 hrs ago | 2690 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya involved in car accident with CIO operative

7 hrs ago | 5241 Views

WATCH: 'Satanic Mnangagwa's regime about to collapse' says Shingi Munyeza

7 hrs ago | 6055 Views

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

11 hrs ago | 656 Views

Chamisa's rivals in disarray

13 hrs ago | 7552 Views

Botswana, Zimbabwe relations are an embarrassment

13 hrs ago | 9889 Views

Ugly fight for MDC property ensues

13 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Chamisa's councillors defy Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Returnees stuck in Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 8176 Views

6 torture cops fail to appear in court

13 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Judge's 'murderous' son granted bail

13 hrs ago | 955 Views

Second-hand clothes ban sparks outrage

13 hrs ago | 651 Views

A new voice in the face of the old guard

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mthuli Ncube thoroughly disgraced himself!

13 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Call for mass resignations of MDC-Alliance MPs: Will it work?

13 hrs ago | 1183 Views

'$18 billion stimulus to stoke inflation'

13 hrs ago | 270 Views

Musona's mega salary revealed

13 hrs ago | 3126 Views

MDC's ex-Zaka MP hits out at Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Producer laments high level of corruption at radio stations

13 hrs ago | 195 Views

Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

Gweru water woes mount

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

BCC to build water kiosks

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimta emphasises need for social distancing in schools

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators get free frequencies

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulawayo resumes Covid-19 testing

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Covid-19: An alliance of the opposites

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe returnees top 3 000

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe to get new bank notes soon

14 hrs ago | 861 Views

Bosso players, coaches yet to receive April salaries

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Online lessons fees illegal, says Govt

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Lockdown Cowdray Park police assault case postponed

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Highlanders coach faces salary cut

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Councillors to decide on Egodini

14 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zacc has made significant headway

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Reality check on Parliamentary recall

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gen Mujuru heroism beyond reproach

14 hrs ago | 326 Views

Agent lines land Econet workers in trouble

14 hrs ago | 510 Views

Sikhala ordered to vacate his parliamentary seat immediately if he is serious about resigning

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Potraz moves to reduce data costs

14 hrs ago | 186 Views

Sue China for Covid-19, I dare you!

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC: Uphold rule of law, constitutionalism

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Victoria Falls councillors sucked into Chamisa, Mwonzora fight

14 hrs ago | 340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days