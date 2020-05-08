Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Thanks to @nickmangwana for assisting with this case the SA returnees are now at the quarantine center processing their documents there,l am happy that government stepped in for their citizens at a difficult time like this. https://t.co/xVaaxsn9iX — Cde Setfree Mafukidze🇿🇼 (@cdesetfree) May 10, 2020

South African officials detained scores of Zimbabweans who were self-repatriating themselves from neighbouring South Africa.According to reports received on Sunday afternoon, several the travelers were held at the Zimbabwean side of the border after traveling without passports.The immigration department was reportedly refusing to release them.Political activist Setfree Mafukidze reported that Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana stepped in to assist the travelers.Meanwhile, Mangwana has shed clarity on the Zimbabweans who have received 5-year ban from the South African government."Some are asking whether every Zimbabwean returning home from South Africa is having a 5-year ban stamped in their passport." Said Mangwana. "Only those who broke South African immigration laws such as overstaying are subject to some measures endorsed in their passports."