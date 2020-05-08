'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary-General Mbuso Fuzwayo has accused some details in the Zimbabwe Republic Police of implementing Gukurahundi Part 3 through brutalizing innocent civilians.Fuzwayo made the comments during an interview with this reporter regarding the beating of two women in Cowdray Park by the police.Said Fuzwayo, "The beating of the woman in Cowdray park and the utterances made have got a smell, face of Gukurahundi part 3. It is sad that people of Matabeleland are accused of tribalism, but officers led by a superintendent sadly have no problem beating innocent women and uttering tribal statements."Fuzwayo added that the behavior by the police was a manifestation of a belief system that was introduced in the system at independence."It is a wrong belief that was inculcated by the government long back that is now manifesting. A lot of innocent people were arrested by the overzealous police in Bulawayo to create a narrative that people don't want to follow what was proclaimed by the government. The question is why is it that the majority of the police in Bulawayo don't speak the local language?"