Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No load shedding during lockdown

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Herald Herald ReporterResidential areas are likely to continue receiving uninterrupted power during the extended lockdown period despite the recent partial re-opening of industries, a senior Government official has said.

President Mnangagwa on May 1, extended the national lockdown by two more weeks and downgraded it to Level Two, where industries that usually consume much electricity were permitted to operate between 8am to 3pm.

Most suburbs across the country have been experiencing constant electricity supplies since the beginning of the Covid-19-induced national lockdown, when industries were shut. The Herald established that since the industries were re-opened on Monday, most residential areas still continued to have steady electricity supplies.

In an interview on Wednesday, Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa assured people that supplies to residential areas will continue uninterrupted until industry returned to full throttle.

"The availability of excess supply in the region, the potential to increase power from Kariba and the return of other units from Hwange will determine the ability of electricity to meet the increase in demand," she said.

The steady supply comes after Zesa Holdings recently approved an automatic hike of 19,02 percent for all tariffs calculated from a formula that ensures continuation of imports and operation of its stations. Deputy Minister Mudyiwa said even post-Covid-19, the situation may still remain steady, depending on the suppliers.

Zesa relies largely on thermal power from Hwange and imports from South Africa and Mozambique as Kariba South has been generating well below capacity because of low water flows into Lake Kariba. In Zesa's energy mix, Kariba South power is normally the cheapest.

Power from Hwange is more expensive because it requires coal, while importing power requires foreign currency.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another blow for Chamisa

46 mins ago | 296 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

46 mins ago | 142 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

48 mins ago | 80 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

58 mins ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

58 mins ago | 100 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

59 mins ago | 168 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

1 hr ago | 254 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

1 hr ago | 66 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

1 hr ago | 878 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Courts resume business

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

1 hr ago | 247 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

1 hr ago | 41 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

12 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

12 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

13 hrs ago | 1545 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

13 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

14 hrs ago | 639 Views

No bailout for Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Welshman Ncube told to quit politics

16 hrs ago | 4234 Views

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

17 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

19 hrs ago | 3833 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya involved in car accident with CIO operative

19 hrs ago | 6673 Views

WATCH: 'Satanic Mnangagwa's regime about to collapse' says Shingi Munyeza

19 hrs ago | 8539 Views

Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

23 hrs ago | 755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days