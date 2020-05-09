Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MEMBER of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), Patrick Mugadza, was last week evicted from his lodgings in Glen Norah high-density suburb, Harare, over US$40 rental arrears.Mugadza, who is vice-president of Violet Mariyacha's United Democratic Movement, confirmed that his family was given notice to vacate their lodgings."What really happened is that, yes, because of the lockdown I still have to struggle to pay my rentals, which I did for March and for April. My landlord said I must pay the rentals, which I didn't as of now and as a result, he said I must leave," he said.Mugadza's family was given a few days to vacate the property."Actually, I am still hustling in Mutare right now trying to make things happen. I am working on a long-term project which is not giving me anything at the moment. But my family in Harare is going through a torrid time," the cleric said.Mugadza said his landlord was flouting government's recent directive deferring payment of rentals and stopping tenant evictions as part of measures to ease their burden during the lockdown."But what is of concern is that the government said people should not be evicted during this lockdown, but landlords seem to be ignoring the directive," he said."I have a few days to move my family, but because of the lockdown, it will be difficult and I may report to the police to get a reprieve," Mugadza said.His landlord, identified as Blessing Rwenhamo, was not reachable for comment.