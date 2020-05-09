Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Health Minister Obadiah Moyo says that the country remains on high alert and is not ruling out a second wave of coronavirus cases.

This comes after the World Health Organisation predicted that the virus could kill an estimated 190 000 Africans in the coming months.  

Moyo said current measures should not be relaxed. The country now has 36 confirmed cases with the last two from Harare and Chegutu being from the unknown local transmission.
 
Meanwhile, the president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association Enock Dongo says that health workers are still not adequately trained to identify and manage Covid-19 patients.

This was after Zimbabwe recorded its 36th Covid-19 case over the weekend and how case 35 tested positive for the pandemic after being admitted to hospital - although she had exhibited symptoms of the virus much earlier.

Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association secretary-general Aaron Musara, said although it was not clear why there was a delay in testing the patient, there were chances that health workers who attended to her did not take appropriate measures due to ignorance.

Source - Daily News

