Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

by Staff reporter

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti says government should audit all donations made towards curbing the spread of coronavirus to ensure that all those who abused the contributions are brought to book.This comes amid fears that several people with connections to the government are siphoning off the donations for their personal gain.It also comes as ZACC recently cautioned officers receiving the Covid-19 funds and equipment to be accountable and not to disrupt government efforts.