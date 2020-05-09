Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Interim MDC president Thokozani Khupe has said that the party will hold its extraordinary congress on July 31, this year.This comes as rival Nelson Chamisa has dispatched his close allies to the party' s structures around the country, in a bid to retard Khupe' s recent momentum.Preparations for the extra-ordinary congress are said to be at an advanced stage.A council meeting held by Khupe also resolved to set up a committee to investigate malpractices by Chamisa team members and anyone found on the wrong side of conduct will be dealt with accordingly.